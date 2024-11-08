Hundreds gather for Ald. Jonathan Brostoff's funeral service amidst calls to check in with loved ones

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of people came together to honor Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff as he was laid to rest.

Brostoff was well-known as a passionate public servant. His funeral service was held at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the former synagogue that was the center of many of his life's biggest moments, including his bar mitzvah and wedding reception.

Brostoff died by suicide on Monday. He was found at a West Allis park.

"Jonathan didn't just walk through life. He made an impact with every step. He believed deeply in justice, equity, and fundamental goodness within each person," Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said in his remarks.

From serving in the state legislature to playing basketball, Crowley said Brostoff was one of his best friends. He shared how Brostoff always showed up for him, even to help him move.

Personal stories about Brostoff offered moments of laughter and spoke to his gift of talking to anyone. In one case, Brostoff began talking to a person who tried to carjack him and eventually drove that individual home.

Brostoff's wife, Diana Vang-Brostoff, described him as one of the best humans who gifted her four beautiful children. She spoke briefly about his struggle with mental health and encouraged everyone to be kind and careful with their words.

Watch: Hundreds gather for Ald. Jonathan Brostoff's funeral service

Hundreds gather for Ald. Jonathan Brostoff's funeral service

"This has been a really hard last 18 months for us. We’ve been completely isolated. It has been horrible. Jonathan felt so alone at the end of his life. I see all these people in this room, and I’m devastated. It’s just unbelievable," Vang-Brostoff said through tears.

Vang-Brostoff asked others to help their children remember their father.

From a young age, Brostoff was always interested in learning, making connections, and helping others. He was a true advocate who believed in unity.

Alderwoman Marina Dmitrijevic tells TMJ4 they were close and that their colleagues at City Hall created a private tribute to him.

"When we would have disagreements here between colleagues, which is natural, he would always say, 'Well, we got to get back together. We have to talk it out.' He was really wanting us to work together to be unified," Dmitrijevic recalled.

"I thought Jonathan was my best friend, but I found out another 2,000 people thought the same way," Rabbi Levi Stein told TMJ4.

Rabbi Stein described Brostoff as a genuinely good person. He and others encourage everyone to look out for each other just as Brostoff did.

"Check in with your loved ones. Check-in with people you care about because you don’t know what they’re going through."

Brostoff was found at a Milwaukee County park on Monday. Authorities said he died by suicide.

The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin, along with dozens of supporters, will hold 41 Safetalk suicide prevention trainings in Brostoff's memory as a way to continue his legacy of helping others.

The first one is on Nov. 21 at the Kelly Senior Center in Cudahy.

Visit this link for more information.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip