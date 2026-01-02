Hundreds brave frigid temps for annual New Year's Day polar plunge at Bradford Beach in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of brave souls ignored frigid temperatures to participate in Milwaukee's annual New Year's Day Polar Plunge at Bradford Beach on Thursday, continuing a beloved local tradition despite challenging conditions.

The free event welcomed anyone willing to take the icy dive into Lake Michigan, though this year's plunge proved particularly brutal for participants.

"This was the worst one, my knees are all busted up my shins from climbing on ice," said Juliana Lasavage, who took part in the plunge for the fourth time.

For some first-time participants, the shock of the cold water was immediate and overwhelming.

"I went in and I'm like nope and I like immediately went out," Lucy Carson said.

The Milwaukee Fire Department stationed crews at the beach on standby for any medical emergencies during the event.

The annual tradition draws participants from across the Milwaukee area who brave the elements to start their new year with an adrenaline-filled plunge into the Great Lakes waters.

