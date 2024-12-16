Hozier is to headline Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Hozier has been announced as the next headlining act for Summerfest 2025.

The award-winning Irishman is performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, June 20 with Gigi Perez as the opening act.

Hozier is known for his Grammy-nominated song, “Take Me to Church” and his latest hit, “Too Sweet”, which scored over a billion streams on Spotify.

With his musical talent, Hozier has supported Black Lives Matter and NAACP by donating all royalties earned for his song “Jackboot Jump." He also wrote the song “Swan Upon Leda” and donated proceeds from it to various women’s rights organizations.

Hozier’s success has led him to tour worldwide and perform on numerous TV shows. His next televised performance will be on Saturday Night Live on December 21.

Opener Gigi Perez is an up-and-coming alternative artist who has seen success with her original tracks, “Sometimes (Backwood)” and viral hit “Sailor Song”. This past fall, she opened for Girl in Red and Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale Friday, December 20. Click here for more information.

