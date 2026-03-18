As snow from Monday's storm begins to melt, a Milwaukee drainage expert is urging homeowners to act now before water finds its way into their homes.

Jesse Burns, owner of Brew City Rooter and Drainage, said most of his calls come from homeowners already dealing with water seeping in.

"I would say 90% of the time somebody calls and says my basement is flooded — whether it's a floor drain that's backing up or water is coming in through a wall or something like that," Burns said.

When Burns arrives, he works to find the source of the problem.

"We do a camera inspection. Do very little holes in drywall to look behind the drywall and look at the foundation wall and see if we can find any leaks that way," Burns said.

But he says the best approach is prevention before water ever enters the home.

WATCH: How to protect your home from snowmelt damage before it becomes a costly repair

How to protect your home from snowmelt damage before it becomes a costly repair

The goal is to get snow away from your home before it seeps into the ground.

Burns says homeowners should check whether snow is piling up against their foundation.

"Is there water going to sit up against the foundation?" Burns said.

One of the simplest and most affordable fixes is a downspout extension. Burns says a $15 add-on can direct runoff at least 5 feet away from the home.

"What you would do is cut the downspout," Burns said. "You want to make sure it's not running onto the neighbor's property or sidewalk or something that will cause a slip and fall hazard."

Burns also says homeowners should look up — at their gutters.

"There's the gutters," Burns said. "Keeping them clear can prevent ice dams. It can ruin the soffit, the fascia, the roofing."

Keeping gutters clear can prevent ice dams, which Burns says can cause significant and often avoidable damage.

"It's not that I love drainage work but I do love talking to customers and I love being able to educate them about little things that they can do to help themselves," Burns said.

The city of Milwaukee also offers a downspout disconnection program for homes with downspouts directly connected to the sewer system. The Department of Public Works has more information on the program.

As the weather transitions to spring, here are additional items homeowners should check around their homes:

Clean gutters and check for damage

Check for roof damage

Check for rotten or damaged siding

Inspect air conditioner and change air filters

Replace damaged screens

Trim trees and shrubs

Drain your water heater



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