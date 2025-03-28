How this new Milwaukee resource helps men rewrite their stories after incarceration

MILWAUKEE — A new resource in Milwaukee is offering men a chance to rewrite their stories after incarceration.

Thrive for Life will have its official dedication and blessing of Joseph House, a new chapter in its mission to transform lives behind and beyond the prison walls.

TMJ4 Thrive For Life Joseph House will offer bedrooms and bathrooms, community spaces with furniture donated to the home

The event will begin at 5 p.m. with an opening Mass celebrated by Archbishop Jeffrey Grob, followed by a reception with food, drinks and reflections from Thrive for Life leadership.

It will be a time of fellowship, celebration and reaffirming the commitment to justice and new beginnings.

The path back into society after prison can be daunting. Finding housing, securing employment and rebuilding a sense of community often feels like an impossible challenge. Thrive for Life is stepping in to change that narrative.

TMJ4’s Sydni Eure spoke with one of the first resident scholars to live in the home who shared how this program has changed his life so far.

You can watch that interview below:

How the Thrive for Life House Joseph House helps change lives

You can read our previous coverage on the Joseph House here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip