How the 'The Uplifted Project' is using music to spread positivity in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The new music video from the Uplifted Project is inspiring, colorful, and uplifting.

The musical masterpiece is a compilation CD created by Running Rebels that includes local talented artists, but it's not your average album.

"The goal is to unify and bring as many people together as possible," says artist RB VIC.

TMJ4 News Victor “Rb Vic” Barnett is a singer and songwriter on the project and says they use music to promote positivity because it brings people together from all walks of life.

RB VIC is a singer and songwriter from Milwaukee, and he tells me this project has a special mission.

"Positive messages. It's important you hear these uplifting affirmations," says RB VIC.

The Uplifted Project was created to uplift the spirits of people both young and old. Its ten unique tracks will create joy and hope in the hearts of listeners, but project artists do not hesitate to address mental health, self-doubt, grief, failure, disconnection, and other valleys of life.

The project was produced by The Running Rebels. The Running Rebels Community Organization engages the community, youth, and their families; prevents involvement in gangs, drugs, violence, and the juvenile justice system; intervenes and guides youth by assisting them with making positive choices, and coaches youth through their transition into adulthood.

"Whether you’re in the grocery store or on the street, our words carry a lot of power," says Dawn Barnett, the Executive Co-Director.

Dawn has watched some of the artists grow from teens to businessmen and women.

"Music has saved a lot of lives that have come through this organization. It's given them a purpose; it's given them a focus," says Barnett.

TMJ4 News Dawn Barnett is Running Rebels Co-Executive Director she says music has saved the lives of countless young people through the organization.

The Uplifted Project brings together Rebels alumni and local artists to challenge the negativity in today’s world.

Dae "Fly Walker” Hill says, "We just want to put out some positive music to balance out the frequencies in the city."

Dae Fly Walker came through Running Rebels programs himself and is now a leader in the organization.

"Youth are able to come in, learn how to do studio production and engineering, craft songs, and have a place to express themselves," says Fly Walker.

TMJ4 News Dae "Fly Walker” Hill is an artist and producer on the Uplifted project and says Running Rebels helped him grow as a business man and performing artist and now he looks forward to helping other young people excel.

In a recent collaboration with the non-profit organization Notes for Notes, a new state-of-the-art recording studio is under construction.

"This is gonna give us the opportunity to connect with more young adults, to get them music education, to give them that experience," says Barnett.

"I think music connects everybody," says RB VIC.

"We do have that platform to inspire the youth," says Fly Walker.

"We want the project to connect to and resonate with people, and to listen, support, and share," says Barnett.

The Uplifted Project is now streaming on all platforms.

For more information on how you can get a physical copy of the project, call Running Rebels at (414) 264-8222 and visit their website today at runningrebels.org.

Check out their latest music video below:

