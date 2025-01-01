How Milwaukee is bringing in the new year from final goodbyes to fireworks

MILWAUKEE — For many holidays, Tradition is key. That's how New Year's Eve is celebrated for Hailey Burch.

"We do this every year," Burch told TMJ4, about ice skating at Red Arrow Park. "We've done it for the last five or six years at least, and it's a lot of fun."

Burch and her friends and family were just some of many who came out to the park to ring in 2025.

"You got hot chocolate inside, you got benches to warm up with the hot chocolate if you need to," said Scott Cychosz, who brought his family out to the park.

With music, pretty light displays, and more fun, it's a great alternative to late-night parties.

"It's important because you got kids now," Cychosz told TMJ4. "and if you want to spend time with your family you gotta find alternates than spending the whole night out and drinking whatever."

But some parties were going on, one in particular kicked off at 4pm and will last for 24 hours.

Victor's Nightclub on the East Side will be shutting its doors on Wednesday. But before they do so, they hosted a 24-hour bash to celebrate new beginnings and to remember closing chapters.

"It brings a tear to my eye," said Julio Rivera, who has been going to Victor's for decades. "but I'm appreciative that I was able to experience this whole thing. It's just a great, great family."

And just across the river, the deer district was packed for the fireworks show put on by We Energies.

If you need a safe way to get home there are multiple resources around the city.

