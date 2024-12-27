Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

How you can ride on MCTS for free this New Year’s Eve

Since the program began in Milwaukee in 1988, nearly 1 million rides have been provided. Last year alone, more than 9,000 rides were taken in the Milwaukee area.
Miller Lite's Free Rides program
Molson Coors
Miller Lite's Free Rides program
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Molson Coors and the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) are partnering to offer free rides on New Year’s Eve through the Miller Lite Free Rides program.

Fare will be free from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, until the end of service on all routes.

Service on the following popular routes will be extended until 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1:

  • CONNECT 1 BRT
  • 14 – Entire route
  • 18 – Broadway and Knapp to 121st and Greenfield
  • 21 – Mayfair Mall to North Avenue and Water Tower
  • 24 – MCTS Admin Building to Southridge
  • 30 – Entire route, both branches
  • PURPLELINE – Bayshore to Franklin Walmart
  • BLUELINE – Fifth and Clybourn to Fond du Lac and Constance (Hampton)
  • GREENLINE – Entire route

Since the program began in Milwaukee in 1988, nearly 1 million rides have been provided. Last year alone, more than 9,000 rides were taken in the Milwaukee area.
“To ensure that those celebrating in Milwaukee have a reliable ride, we are excited to activate the Free Rides program once again across the U.S. this New Year’s Eve,” said Alison Hanrahan, community affairs manager at Molson Coors. “In collaboration with MCTS, we are looking forward to fostering community and fellowship as we ring in the New Year.”

New Year’s Eve revelers are encouraged to plan ahead by reviewing routes and arranging transportation in advance. Visit the MCTS website for details.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones