How you can ride on MCTS for free this New Year’s Eve

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Molson Coors and the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) are partnering to offer free rides on New Year’s Eve through the Miller Lite Free Rides program.
Fare will be free from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, until the end of service on all routes.
Service on the following popular routes will be extended until 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1:
- CONNECT 1 BRT
- 14 – Entire route
- 18 – Broadway and Knapp to 121st and Greenfield
- 21 – Mayfair Mall to North Avenue and Water Tower
- 24 – MCTS Admin Building to Southridge
- 30 – Entire route, both branches
- PURPLELINE – Bayshore to Franklin Walmart
- BLUELINE – Fifth and Clybourn to Fond du Lac and Constance (Hampton)
- GREENLINE – Entire route
Since the program began in Milwaukee in 1988, nearly 1 million rides have been provided. Last year alone, more than 9,000 rides were taken in the Milwaukee area.
“To ensure that those celebrating in Milwaukee have a reliable ride, we are excited to activate the Free Rides program once again across the U.S. this New Year’s Eve,” said Alison Hanrahan, community affairs manager at Molson Coors. “In collaboration with MCTS, we are looking forward to fostering community and fellowship as we ring in the New Year.”
New Year’s Eve revelers are encouraged to plan ahead by reviewing routes and arranging transportation in advance. Visit the MCTS website for details.
