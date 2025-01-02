MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A bus stop at Capitol Drive and Fond du Lac Avenue is doing more than providing a place for passengers to sit and wait. It stands as a symbol of hope, forgiveness, and solutions in the fight against gun violence in Milwaukee.

Debra Gillispie, founder of Mothers Against Gun Violence, knows the pain of loss all too well. In 2003, her son became a victim of gun violence. She now channels her grief into action.

TMJ4 The Interactive Bus Stop on Capital Dr and Fondulac Ave.



“It means providing a voice for the voiceless,” Gillispie said, emphasizing the importance of her mission. “These are real lives, real individuals.”

TMJ4 Debra Gillispe - Mothers Agaisnt Gun Violence



Gillispie has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Carroll University, and the Milwaukee County Transit System to bring an innovative and interactive experience to four bus stops across the city. At each location, scannable barcodes unlock personal stories—told by both victims and perpetrators of violence.

Watch: How interactive bus stops in Milwaukee share stories of hope and redemption

How interactive bus stops in Milwaukee share stories of hope and redemption

One of these stories belongs to Minister Sylvester Jackson, the CEO of Believers for Change. Once incarcerated, Jackson and his wife, Lavansa, found their faith and dedicated their lives to transforming their community.

“When we educate our community, it helps our community make better decisions for tomorrow,” Jackson explained.

TMJ4 Minister Sylvester Jackson & Lavansa Jackson - Belivers For Change



The Capitol and Fond du Lac bus stop now features the Jacksons’ journey of redemption and purpose. “So many people hear about the stories, but here, when they stop, they can actually scan the barcode and hear the story of individuals,” he added.

In one of the stories, Janice Gordon describes the story of her grandson being shot. Her strength, like so many others’, shines as a source of inspiration.

Lavansa Jackson reflected on the display’s significance: “When I look at this board, I see power, I see strength, I see vitality, I see action.”

Despite a slight drop in homicides in Milwaukee—119 in 2024 compared to previous years—the fight against violence remains an uphill battle. Gillispie and her collaborators hope these stories will inspire change.

“We know one storyteller cannot touch the hearts of everybody, but multiple storytellers can hopefully reach our community,” Gillispie said.

Minister Jackson echoed this sentiment: “The younger adults will listen to these stories, start making changes, and it will transform our young people.”

Among the stories is one from a former gang member, sharing how life’s challenges can be overcome.

“We come from a negative past, but it doesn’t have to define our future,” Jackson emphasized.

The interactive bus stops can be found:

-12th and Highland

-6th and State

-60th and Capital Dr

-Capital Dr. and Fond du Lac

RELATED:

-You can learn more about Mothers Against Gun Violence here.

-You can learn more about Voices of Gun Violence here.

-You can learn more about Believers Of Change here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip