How black doulas are working to close the gap on infant mortality rates

Chenelle Slayton recently had a baby boy with the help of her douala.
"Carrying a baby is taxing mentally and physically," Chenelle said. "My doula helped me prepare in both ways – physically, mentally, and emotionally."
I never really knew what a doula actually does, so I sat down with three professional doulas on the Northside to get a better understanding.
"We fill a lot of gaps that other services don't necessarily address," said Shantell Riley, a doula, and owner of Dignity with Departure, who focuses on after-death care.
Gemia Morse, a doula and co-founder of Doula Village MKE, a support organization for local doulas, adds, "A doula is a non-medical support person who takes a holistic view of a person's care."
I learned that Black women face unique challenges when giving birth.
Ky'esha Bufford, a doula and owner of Essence DuLove, explains, "It's more dangerous for Black women to give birth in a hospital than for any other woman. There's a constant fear: 'Am I going to make it? Am I going to come out of this?'"
Tragically, Black infants in Milwaukee have a much higher mortality rate than white infants – studies suggest it can be two to three times higher.
"In the medical system, they tend to dismiss us," said Riley. "Black women are treated differently. They're not listened to and have to fight to have a voice in their care."
"We haven't had a lot of support in terms of resources to help us navigate family planning," Bufford added.
Mother Chenelle Slayton agrees.
"The needs of Black women aren't always heard or taken seriously," she said. "My doula could sympathize and empathize with what I was going through as a Black woman carrying a baby and understand the Black experience."
"Black women need Black doulas because they can have someone who looks like them, who understands the everyday challenges they face," explained Morse.
"We can start breaking down some of those barriers," Riley said. "Research shows that doulas can help improve birth outcomes."
Chenelle hopes her story will encourage more mothers to consider having a doula at birth.
"I needed someone who looked like me, who could resonate with me," Slayton said. "Let a doula be there for you and your family to help you achieve the birth experience you desire."
"Doulas aren't just for Black women; we're here for the entire community," Bufford clarified.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.