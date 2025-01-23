How a Milwaukee organization is changing lives, one dress and one suit at a time

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee organization is changing lives, one dress and one suit at a time.

I OWE Youth is dedicated to workforce preparation, but they’re also ensuring that young people in our community don’t miss out on special milestones—like prom. I caught up with Jessica Johnson, Chaquilla Love, and Kalan Harris to hear their inspiring story of how they work together to give back in a big way.

For these three women, prom wasn’t always a dream come true. Instead, it was a financial burden. Today, they are the driving force behind I OWE Youth’s mission to make prom accessible for everyone, regardless of their financial situation.

Event planner Chaquilla Love shared her perspective on the value of giving back. “Someone’s trash is another’s treasure. Even though it may seem old to you, it’s new for someone else. It’s someone else’s story now,” Love said.

I OWE Youth provides more than just free prom dresses for girls. They also supply suits for boys, ensuring every teen has the opportunity to shine on their big night. Jessica Johnson, the founder of I OWE Youth, reflected on her own struggles that inspired her to start the foundation.

“I was adopted when I was young, and my adopted mom passed away. I had some financial struggles with prom, and I just want to give back to kids so they don’t have to miss out on important events just because of financial burdens,” Johnson explained.

For nine years, the organization has inspired young people by offering more than just formal wear. They also provide mentorship and job readiness programs, equipping teens with the skills they need for the future. Kalan Harris, a volunteer with I OWE Youth, knows firsthand the impact of their work. She was once a recipient of a prom dress herself.

“I said yes to the dress right away,” Harris recalled, her smile gleaming with the memory. But for Kalan, it wasn’t just about the dress. The mentorship she received through the program helped her grow as a person.

“It feels good. It gives them a boost of confidence. You can really see it on their faces when they say yes to the dress. They feel beautiful in their dress or suit,” Harris added.

Chaquilla Love emphasized the quality of the items they provide. “This is really nice stuff. A lot of times when people hear ‘giveaway,’ they think it’s the bottom of the closet. These are sometimes brand new, really elegant pieces. Some of them are even handmade,” Love said.

Jessica Johnson highlighted the financial impact these donations have on families. “Every single scholar gets something they need, whether it’s a dress, shoes, whatever it is. Sometimes that stuff is costly. It can cost $200, sometimes $600, for just one dress,” she explained.

With their annual prom drive happening on March 8th at 3 p.m. at the Oneida Tribal Services building, I OWE Youth is calling on the community to step up. They’re asking for donations and encouraging teens to sign up to participate.

Kalan Harris sees it as her responsibility to pay it forward. “The drive gave to me, so it’s only my duty to give back,” she said.

To learn more about how you can support I OWE Youth’s mission, or if you'd like to make a donation, visit their website.

