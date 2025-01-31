Housing authority financial woes cost 20 employees their jobs

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Twenty Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) employees lost their jobs Thursday.

TMJ4's Jenna Rae broke the news after receiving several tips that layoffs were happening agency-wide.

Rae has been reporting on the health and safety conditions of HACM residents for a year and a half.

An inside source said the majority of the layoffs affected office and maintenance staff, including those working in the Travaux branch of HACM, the agency's development and construction company.

The following statement was sent to our newsroom from HACM's communication director:

"The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) has made the difficult decision to reduce our 238-person workforce by 20 employees as part of a necessary effort to manage costs. We understand the profound impact this has on our employees, their families, and our entire HACM community. This decision was not made lightly, but it is a step we must take to strengthen the agency’s financial stability, fulfill the requirements of the HUD Recovery Agreement, and work toward emerging from our HUD-designated troubled status.

Our priority is to minimize the impact on residents, voucher holders, and partners. To do so, we are realigning staff while also implementing additional financial measures, including reducing nonessential expenditures and instituting a hiring freeze.

HACM remains committed to serving our community, stabilizing the agency, and supporting our team through this difficult time."

Friday afternoon, HACM's Board of Commissioners is set to meet to discuss entering into a 'recovery agreement' with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

They also plan to discuss the agency's financial woes.

TMJ4 will be there.

