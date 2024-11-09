House fire on 28th and Burleigh displaces residents

MILWAUKEE — A house caught fire Saturday morning and the residents escaped the spreading flames before the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived.

According to MFD, there were no injuries, but the residents are now displaced due to the extent of damage caused by the fire. MFD did not have the exact number of people displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

