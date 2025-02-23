Hop services suspended after crash Sunday afternoon

MILWAUKEE — A car crashed into the Hop after running a red light near N. Broadway and E. Wisconsin Ave., according to the Department of Public Works (DPW).

The Milwaukee Fire Department said there were no injuries.

All Streetcar services are currently suspended until further notice. We are working diligently to resume service. Thank you for your patience. — Hop Alerts (@HopAlerts) February 23, 2025

According to DPW, the streetcar will be out of service, but it does not know for how long.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for information but did not get an immediate response.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip