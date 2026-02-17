Honadel family seeks help preserving Oak Creek cemetery

For years, Mark Honadel and his family have cared for Independent Cemetery in Oak Creek, preserving a piece of local history that dates back to 1888.

Some of the Honadel family’s own ancestors are buried there, including Mark and his sister Rachael’s grandparents. The siblings come from a long line of dairy farmers, crop farmers and apple growers, from back in the 1840’s before Wisconsin was even a state! They say their connection to the land runs deep.

Along with their 91-year-old mother, the Honadels have handled the cemetery’s upkeep for decades — trimming old grape vines, pruning bushes and picking up litter from the nearby main road.

But as they’ve grown older, the physical demands of the work have become more challenging.

“Your back is shot, your knees are shot,” Mark said. “And that’s why we need help.”

TMJ4 Mark Honadel/ Caretaker

And although there is someone who helps mow the grass, that won’t last forever. The family is now asking the community to step in and help preserve the cemetery’s legacy.

They say three major needs stand out: regular lawn maintenance, a new gravel driveway to make navigation easier for visitors and a new entrance sign to replace the original that rusted and fell years ago.

"The cars have trouble finding the path and the hearses have trouble finding where they need to go," Rachael Runkel said.

TMJ4 Rachael Runkel/ Head Trustee

The cemetery still has about 900 plots available at $900 a piece, probably the cheapest in Milwaukee County Mark says.

The Honadels welcome both volunteers, donations and sales of the plots to help maintain the grounds for generations to come.

At the heart of it all, they hope the cemetery remains a peaceful, beautiful place for the families connected to it.

“I think everyone that comes here — that is buried here or going to be buried here — will say what a wonderful place to be,” Mark said.

If you are interested in lending a helping hand in any way, feel free to scan the QR code below which leads to their website.

Rachael Runkel QR code- leads to website

You can also reach Rachael Runkel, the cemetery’s Head Trustee on her cell at 414-651-6607 or email @jrrunkel@gmail.com.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip