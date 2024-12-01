Homicide victim beaten to death, Milwaukee Police to investigate

MILWAUKEE — A 58-year-old was found battered on the 2900 block of N. 24th Pl. and was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities Saturday evening.

The Milwaukee Police Department are investigating the homicide and are looking for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information can call MPD at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

