MILWAUKEE — Holmes University, a local real estate education institution, is hosting a free community meal event called "Holmes Giving" to help address food insecurity during the holiday season.

The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Embassy Center MKE, located at 3725 North Sherman Boulevard. The university expects to serve up to 500 people with hot meals that can be eaten on-site or taken to go.

"With the state of food right now, there is food insecurity," said Stephaine Crosley, representing Holmes University.

Holmes University focuses on "transforming lives through real estate, providing access opportunities and exposure, meeting people where they're at with hands-on high-impact programming," Crosley said.

Watch: Holmes University hosts community meal giveaway to address food insecurity

Free community meals to be distributed Saturday

The institution was founded by Elena Holmes, a second-generation real estate investor who "saw a problem and decided to come up with a solution."

The university operates on the belief that "when you empower one person, you uplift an entire neighborhood." This summer, youth participants in their programs helped distribute meals to community members as part of learning about giving back.

"It's important to not only learn about real estate, but to show them the power of giving back," Crosley said. "Showing appreciation and empathy were extremely important."

The Homes Giving event requires no registration and welcomes all community members to attend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

