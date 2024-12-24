Holiday Magic: Midwest Monsters Academy brings joy and hope to Milwaukee families

MILWAUKEE — At the corner of 12th Street and North Avenue, the historic Prince Masonic Hall buzzed with holiday cheer for the second annual toy drive giveaway, hosted by the Midwest Monsters Academy.

This heartwarming event was more than just a holiday gesture—it was a lifeline for families in need, ensuring every child had something special waiting under the tree.

Seven-year-old Ariel Spivey arrived early with her grandmother, Vickie Hobbs. Ariel’s eyes lit up with excitement when asked what she wanted most for Christmas.

“I want a big Barbie Dreamhouse!” Ariel exclaimed.

TMJ4 Vickie Hobbs & Ariel Spivey & Grandson



Ariel and her grandmother were among the first through the doors, eager to take part in the festivities. Vickie spoke to me about the event’s significance and explained its importance to her family.

“This helps families,” she said. “Their mother, she’s a single parent, and having three children as a single parent is a job in itself. So, this definitely helps put something under the tree, " said Hobbs.

The hall filled quickly as hundreds of children and families came not just for the toys but also for the laughter, dancing, and music from DJ Homer Blow who transformed the space into a holiday music wonderland.

And even I couldn’t resist joining the fun!

As the crowd and I danced, Earrick Mike, the event organizer and founder of Midwest Monsters Academy, looked on in awe. Born and raised in this community, he was overwhelmed by the turnout.

“I’m speechless!” he said, emotion evident in his voice.

TMJ4 Mr. Earrick Mike - founder CEO Midwest Mosters Academy





Earrick created the Academy as a way to give back to the neighborhood he loves.

“It’s all about the community and the kids,” he explained. “Barbie dolls, basketballs, playing cards, books—we wanted to give them things they’ll cherish,” said Earrick Mike.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Milwaukee radio and DJ personality Homer Blow kept the holiday tunes spinning while the children danced and played.

TMJ4 KID DANCING AT THE TOY GIVEAWAY



“The kids will never forget this,” said Uncle Buck, another community leader at the event. “They appreciate this love. Let’s be honest, some of them don’t get this. Dancing is love, music is love, and gifts—just expression—is love.”

TMJ4 Uncle Buck - Community Leader with Midwest Monsters Academy



Homer echoed the sentiment, praising the Midwest Monsters Academy for stepping up to fill the gaps where resources fall short.

“They’re so passionate about the community,” Homer said. “They’re trying to guide people to resources, and when the resources aren’t available, they create them.”

TMJ4 Homer Blow Talks with Gideon Verdin



For many, the toys were just the beginning. The true gift was the sense of connection, joy, and hope shared throughout the day.

“My Christmas gift is to give love,” Homer shared. “For some of these children, these presents—and being able to come out to a party like this—that’s love to them.”

TMJ4 Kids pose with Christmas toys



As the event came to a close, Ariel and her grandmother joined in a heartfelt holiday send-off.

“Merry Christmas!” they said, beaming with joy.

And from all of us at TMJ4 News, we wish you a season filled with love and community!

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip