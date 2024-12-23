Holiday Hustle: Last-minute shoppers rush to find perfect gifts

As Christmas draws near and the countdown enters its final hours, last-minute shoppers are in a frenzy. From bustling malls to neighborhood stores, everyone seems to be searching for the perfect gift, creating an electrifying holiday rush.

The sounds of the season echo everywhere as shoppers exchange laughs, plans, and occasional sighs of relief. Monica Winoiack and Jack Grover are among those braving the crowds.

“We have one thing left we’re on the hunt for,” said Monica.

Francesca Guyton-Johnson, carrying bags filled with holiday surprises, shared her mission. “A last-minute gift for my son, his family, and my daughter,” she said with a warm smile.

From Milwaukee’s historic Third Ward to the lively Bayshore Mall, the holiday spirit is in full swing. Addy and Pepper, two eager shoppers, summed it up perfectly: “We’re just looking for one more thing.”

Others, like Katlyn Smith and Emily Brilow, have hit the jackpot. “We just found the perfect gifts! Two gifts right here!” they said, holding up their finds.

But the mad dash isn’t without its challenges. Monica and Jack described the chaos. “It’s just busy. Everything’s crazy leading up to the holidays, and we finally have a minute,” they said.

For Katlyn and Emily, timing is everything. “We’re teachers, we didn’t have the time. And I run off of being impulsive,” Emily admitted, laughing.

Theresa, another shopper, echoed a common sentiment. “I’ve been working and doing a lot of other things,” she said, as she prepared to navigate the aisles.

While some prefer the convenience of online shopping, others cherish the in-person experience. Isabelle Thompson shared her approach. “I’ve done all of it online. Amazon Prime has been my best friend,” she said.

However, Monica and Jack value supporting local businesses. “I’m willing to spend a little more if it means you are supporting a local business,” Monica said.

Nate Sisson and Nick Gomoll agreed. “Local shops are just awesome, and I get to hang with my best friend,” Nate added.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers plan to spend a record $902 per person on holiday items this year, $25 more than last year and $16 above the 2019 record. And with deals aplenty, shoppers are making the most of their budgets.

“I’m budgeting. I always budget,” said Francesca. “I’m doing pretty good. I’m sticking to the budget. The closer it gets to Christmas, prices seem to be dropping a little bit.”

Theresa chimed in. “Sometimes you catch good gifts at the end, in the final days [until] Christmas. Reasonable—sometimes the prices drop,” she noted.

Katlyn and Emily celebrated their success. “We just got 25% off!” they said, grinning from ear to ear.

As the clock ticks closer to Christmas Day, seasoned shoppers offer advice for the procrastinators.

“Don’t have your expectations high,” suggested Addy and Pepper.

“Get out here and get it done,” urged Francesca with an encouraging nod.

Katlyn and Emily had their own strategy. “Always shop last minute. Yeah, that’s the way to do it,” they laughed.

Theresa offered a final piece of advice. “Get out here and find what you can!” she said.

