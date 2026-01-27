Hoan Bridge to be lit yellow in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day

MILWAUKEE — The Daniel M. Hoan Memorial Bridge and several downtown Milwaukee buildings will be lit in yellow Tuesday in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Bridge lights will turn on 30 minutes before sunset (around 4:30 p.m.) and remain on until 2 a.m.
Milwaukee will join other cities nationwide as part of the Light Up America Yellow coalition to illuminate local landmarks in commemoration of the day.
This year’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks the 81st anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi killing center and concentration camp, where 1.1 million people were brutally murdered during the Holocaust.
In addition to the Hoan Bridge lighting, several buildings in the Downtown Milwaukee Business Improvement District will be lit in yellow, including: 600 East, 411 East, MGIC, Hyatt Regency Milwaukee, Milwaukee Art Museum, US Bank Center, The Domes, and Pabst Theater.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.