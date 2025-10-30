Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hit-and-run crash involving 2 semi-trucks causes major I-94 backups near College Avenue

A semi-truck driver fled after crashing with a tanker on I-94 near College Avenue but was arrested at a gas station. The tanker driver suffered minor injuries.
MILWAUKEE — A hit-and-run crash involving two semi-trucks caused major traffic backups on Interstate 94 near College Avenue around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the vehicles involved was a tanker truck carrying a non-flammable hazardous liquid. The driver of the second semi fled the scene after the crash but was located at a nearby gas station a short time later and taken into custody by authorities.

The tanker truck driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash led to significant traffic delays as emergency responders worked to clear the scene. Deputies began lifting freeway closures around 8:30 p.m.

