The Church of Gesu, a stunning neo-Gothic landmark on Marquette University’s campus, is undergoing a transformative $10.1 million renovation to restore its grandeur and better serve its congregation.

For over 130 years, this cherished church has stood as a beacon of faith and community, and now, it is set for a revival.

"The tile is peeling up from the floor, and the pews are becoming undone," said Pastor Michael Simone, discussing the need for the restoration.

TMJ4 Michael Simone -Pastor OF Church of Gesu





This is the first major update to the church since the 1960s, and the project aims to preserve the building’s architectural beauty while modernizing it to meet contemporary needs. Planned improvements include replacing the pews and flooring, updating the lighting and sound systems, installing new signage, and adding ramps for better accessibility to the altar.

"It will have a great effect on how we worship together when all the work is done," Pastor Simone shared, excited about the changes.

Historic Church of Gesu Undergoes $10.1 Million Renovation

The church is also addressing the needs of its aging congregation. "Like many congregations, we have a lot of people with hearing aids. They’ll be able to link their hearing aids directly to the sound system," Simone added.

In addition to these updates, the church will be fully repainted, and new security cameras will enhance safety for visitors. The renovations will allow the church to extend its hours, keeping the doors open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CHURCH OF GESU

RENDERING OF NEW CHURCH OF GESU



"There will be people in the church all day," Simone said, envisioning a more accessible and welcoming environment for worshippers and visitors.

For Pastor Simone and Site Superintendent Pete Burrie, the renovation represents a moment of renewal. "Today is the first day we are removing the old pews," Burrie shared. The pews, a symbol of history, will find new life as they are donated to other churches and organizations across Milwaukee, with the remaining pieces being recycled.

"We love seeing some of them go to be used again," Burrie said.

TMJ4 PETE BURRIE - SITE SUPERINTENDENT



Throughout the construction, regular Mass will continue in the church’s lower level. The ambitious project is expected to be completed by November 2025.

"It’s an honor to be in God’s house doing this work," Burrie said.

The Church of Gesu’s transformation is not just about bricks and mortar—it’s a revival of its mission to serve as a sanctuary for worship, reflection, and community for generations to come.

