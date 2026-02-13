Highway 145 northbound temporarily shuts down as Milwaukee Sheriff investigates reports of shooting

MILWAUKEE — Highway 145 northbound off of Silver Spring Road will be shut down temporarily as the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office investigates a shots-fired report on Friday in which a vehicle was struck.

The Sheriff's Department stated that no injuries were reported.

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

This is a developing story.

