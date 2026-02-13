Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Highway 145 northbound temporarily shuts down as Milwaukee Sheriff investigates reports of shooting

Highway 145 northbound off of Silver Spring Road will be shut down temporarily as the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office investigates a shots-fired report.
MILWAUKEE — Highway 145 northbound off of Silver Spring Road will be shut down temporarily as the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office investigates a shots-fired report on Friday in which a vehicle was struck.

The Sheriff's Department stated that no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

