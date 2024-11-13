MILWAUKEE — We're just a couple of days away from the weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't have some fun before then!
Here’s a look at some events happening in Milwaukee today.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Detroit Pistons this evening! Experience the excitement of live NBA action and cheer on the team as they strive for victory with incredible plays, fan engagement, and entertainment.
When: Tonight, at 7 p.m.
Where: Fiserv Forum
Get tickets here.
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Manitoba Moose
The Bucks aren't the only Milwaukee team facing off today! The Milwaukee Admirals are hosting the Manitoba Moose in a Central Division matchup at UW-Panther Arena this morning.
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
510 W. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Get tickets here.
Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop
In the holiday spirit? Stop by the Grey House Creative Market for a holiday wreath-making workshop.
You’ll get the chance to create your own DIY wreath while sipping your favorite holiday drinks.
When: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Grey House Creative Market
6228 W. State Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Cost: $58
Holiday Art Market
Started gift shopping yet? Well, if you know someone who is an art lover, consider stopping by the Holiday Art Market this evening at the David Barnett Gallery.
The gallery has something for everyone, from books and catalogs to originals and prints. Admission is free and open to the public, and visitors will receive complimentary wine.
When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: David Barnett Gallery
1024 E. State Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
The Wild Feathers with special guest Nathan Graham
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Vivarium| Pabst Theater Group
1818 N. Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
414-242-8200
Get tickets here.
