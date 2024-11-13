MILWAUKEE — We're just a couple of days away from the weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't have some fun before then!

Here’s a look at some events happening in Milwaukee today.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons

TMJ4 Fiserv Forum on October 6, 2020.

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Detroit Pistons this evening! Experience the excitement of live NBA action and cheer on the team as they strive for victory with incredible plays, fan engagement, and entertainment.

When: Tonight, at 7 p.m.

Where: Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Manitoba Moose

Morry Gash/AP Milwaukee Admirals' Cody Hodgson skates during the team's American Hockey League game against the Rockford Icehogs on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Milwaukee. Hodgson is a former NHL player who retired from hockey eight years ago due to a muscle disorder but is now making a comeback. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Bucks aren't the only Milwaukee team facing off today! The Milwaukee Admirals are hosting the Manitoba Moose in a Central Division matchup at UW-Panther Arena this morning.

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

510 W. Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop

In the holiday spirit? Stop by the Grey House Creative Market for a holiday wreath-making workshop.

You’ll get the chance to create your own DIY wreath while sipping your favorite holiday drinks.

When: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Grey House Creative Market

6228 W. State Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Cost: $58

Holiday Art Market

David Barnett Gallery

Started gift shopping yet? Well, if you know someone who is an art lover, consider stopping by the Holiday Art Market this evening at the David Barnett Gallery.

The gallery has something for everyone, from books and catalogs to originals and prints. Admission is free and open to the public, and visitors will receive complimentary wine.

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: David Barnett Gallery

1024 E. State Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

The Wild Feathers with special guest Nathan Graham

Pabst Theater Group

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Vivarium| Pabst Theater Group

1818 N. Farwell Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53202

414-242-8200

