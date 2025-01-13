‘Her kids deserve the truth’: Milwaukee family demands justice for 18-year-old Kayla Calderon

On March 18, 2023, Kayla Calderon was found dead inside a Milwaukee apartment. Her former boyfriend, who was with her at the time, claims she suffered from depression and took her own life.

However, Kayla’s family strongly disputes this narrative, insisting there’s more to the story.

“She was a happy person. She would not kill herself,” said Kayla’s mother, Iris Miranda. “She was looking forward to graduating; she just had a son, and she was happy about that. She was content in her life.”

TMJ4 Kayla Calderon with her child.



According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s report, Kayla was found in a bedroom with extensive head trauma. A semi-automatic handgun with a spent casing that had failed to eject was also at the scene. Despite these details, detectives reported finding no evidence to suggest her death was anything other than a suicide.

Iris Miranda says investigators showed her a photo of her daughter from the scene, and what she saw deepened her doubts.

Watch: ‘Her kids deserve the truth’: Milwaukee family demands justice for 18-year-old

Milwaukee family demands justice for 18-year-old Kayla Calderon

“She was battered. Her face was beaten. She didn’t beat herself; you don’t beat yourself like that,” Miranda said. “She had a bruise on her leg, bruises on her knee. She was strangled. She had marks on her neck.”

TMJ4 Kayla Calderon and her child



Adding to the family’s anguish, Iris shared that Kayla had received threatening phone calls and text messages in the days leading up to her death. She says she provided this information to Milwaukee police.

“On March 11, at around noon, I have phone records,” Miranda explained. “I received several texts saying, ‘Tell that B*** to come outside, I’m gonna kill her.’”

Iris also alleges that critical evidence, such as fingernail clippings, bullet casings, and DNA swabs, wasn’t sent to the state crime lab for nearly a year.

When asked for comment, the Milwaukee Police Department confirmed that the Homicide Unit is actively investigating Kayla’s death, although it has not been ruled a homicide. However, no arrests or charges have been made.

TMJ4 Kayla Calderon and her child



As the investigation continues, Iris is now raising Kayla’s two young children, who will grow up without their mother.

“Her kids deserve the truth,” Iris said. “Her family and I—we have not been able to rest because we don’t know what happened to Kayla, but someone does.”

If you or someone you know has information about this case, you are urged to contact Milwaukee police or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS (8477).

