MILWAUKEE — Henry Winkler, best known for playing the iconic Fonz on Happy Days, shared a photo on social media of himself posing with the Bronze Fonz statue on the Riverwalk.

The statue honors the character Winkler made famous.

Winkler is in town for an event with Boswell Book Company and Milwaukee Film at 7 p.m. tonight at the Oriental Theatre.

Watch: Henry Winkler visits the Bronze Fonz statue

Henry Winkler visits the Bronze Fonz statue

He’s promoting his book," Being Henry... The Fonz and Beyond." Tickets are $30 and still available.

Click hereto buy tickets.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip