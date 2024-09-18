'Help them pay these bills': Riverwest resident encourages community to support restaurant after vandalism

MILWAUKEE — Seven Swans Creperie in Riverwest is picking up the pieces after someone threw a rock through the door on Tuesday.

Seven Swans Creperie

Seven Swans Creperie

"Anyone who wants to try it again, you're going to be on camera,” Kitchen manager, Jennifer Grundy explained.

Grundy came into work around noon on Tuesday to find the front door completely shattered.

Seven Swans Creperie

"We were concerned that someone was in here,” Grundy said.

Watch: Riverwest resident encourages community to support restaurant after vandalism

Riverwest resident encourages community to support restaurant after vandalism

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked Grundy how long it took for police to respond. Grundy said, “I would say a good eight hours roughly.”

TMJ4 News Jennifer Grundy works at Seven Swans Creperie and found the door completely shattered on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Police Department said in an email, “I do not have a report filed for that incident. There is a call and the caller was advised.”

According to the owner of Seven Swans Creperie, nothing was stolen from the property. However, many feel uneasy about the incident.

"It's a violation. When anything like this happens it's absolutely a violation of ya know your safety and feeling comfortable,” Grundy said.

The team said it is the latest in a series of incidents.

“In the past month and a half to two months, one of our employees was jumped on the front steps and he had his car stolen and he was beaten,” Grundy explained.

She said the restaurant owner’s car was stolen as well. These incidents have prompted the owner to add more security measures.

These unexpected expenses hurt their bottom line and now the community is stepping in.

"Help them pay these bills off and get them right again,” Riverwest resident, Elijah Rubin said.

TMJ4 News Elijah Rubin is a Riverwest resident. He said everyone should support the local restaurant

Rubin loves Riverwest and just wants to see the neighborhood thrive.

"If you see somebody doing damage to something that's ya know for everybody then maybe step up and say something,” Rubin explained.

The Seven Swans family said while the incidents are unfortunate, they are appreciative of the neighborhood's support.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip