VIDEO: Heavy rain leads to street flooding in Milwaukee Friday

MILWAUKEE — A system with heavy rain and hail moved through southeast Wisconsin Friday morning, leading to street flooding in some areas.
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Waukesha County as the torrential rains passed through.
Video from TMJ4 reporter Gideon Verdin shows dramatic flooding near the intersection of 20th and Capitol:
Flooding was also observed near the Colectivo Coffee location on Humboldt and Chambers:
Just down the street, vehicles also struggled with flooding near Humboldt and Locust:
On Capitol Dr. just east of I-43, vehicles pulled onto the media to avoid flooded roadways:
More storms could redevelop for southeast Wisconsin later Friday evening, Storm Team 4 says. See the latest forecast here.
