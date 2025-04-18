VIDEO: Heavy rain leads to street flooding in Milwaukee Friday

MILWAUKEE — A system with heavy rain and hail moved through southeast Wisconsin Friday morning, leading to street flooding in some areas.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Waukesha County as the torrential rains passed through.

Video from TMJ4 reporter Gideon Verdin shows dramatic flooding near the intersection of 20th and Capitol:

Flooding: 20th and Capitol

Flooding was also observed near the Colectivo Coffee location on Humboldt and Chambers:

Flooding: Humboldt and Chambers

Just down the street, vehicles also struggled with flooding near Humboldt and Locust:

Flooding: Humboldt and Locust

On Capitol Dr. just east of I-43, vehicles pulled onto the media to avoid flooded roadways:

TMJ4

More storms could redevelop for southeast Wisconsin later Friday evening, Storm Team 4 says. See the latest forecast here.

