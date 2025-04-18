Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dodge, Jefferson Counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Dodge and Jefferson Counties until 7:30 a.m. Friday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha Counties until 11 a.m. Friday.

We are tracking a cluster of thunderstorms moving in from the west this morning. This will bring rain and thunderstorms across southern Wisconsin before clearing out after 10am.

These storms do have a history of being strong to severe. Any of the stronger cells could produce large hail and there is also the threat for gusty winds with any line segments.

Watch: When some strong storms could move through Friday:

Storm Team 4 morning update for Friday, April 18

Because these storms stick around later this morning our temperatures might not get as warm today. Still plenty of 60s and some will try to get into the 70s south of I-94. If we can get some clearing skies temperatures will be able to warm further but also allow for storms to redevelop in the evening. If storms do get going late in the day they also have the potential to be strong to severe as a cold front moves through.

A little cooler for the weekend with highs on Saturday in the lower 50s. We will see some upper-level clouds filter some of the sun with a front stuck to our south.

Easter Sunday will be dry to start but rain chances will start to increase heading into the afternoon. That next low pressure will bring rain chances through the overnight hours and into Monday morning.

TONIGHT: Few Storms Early, Mostly CloudyLow: 44

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Filtered Sun

High: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, PM Scattered Showers

High: 48 Lake, 53 Inland

MONDAY: Rain Early Then Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 54

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Showers

High: 56

