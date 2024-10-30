Heartfelt homecoming: Nearly 100 Milwaukee airmen reunite with families after overseas mission

I was on hand for a special homecoming as nearly 100 National Guard airmen were reunited with their loved ones after serving overseas. Cheers filled the air as families and friends welcomed home their heroes, embracing them with tearful hugs and joyful shouts.

Among the airmen was Aircraft Commander Drew Kueffler, responsible for piloting the 128th Air Refueling Wing’s massive aircraft back to Milwaukee.

As he stepped off the plane, Drew’s family, including his wife, Jeni Grays, gathered to welcome him home with pride and gratitude.

Gideon Verdin

“To say thank you and support him,” Jeni shared, beaming with excitement, “It takes a lot to be away from his family and do what he does.”

Drew Kueffler had been serving under U.S. Central Command, where he supported critical missions with U.S. and allied forces. Reflecting on his journey, Drew spoke about the value of being home. “It’s priceless... you can’t really put it into words,” he said.

Gideon Verdin

Flying missions overseas had been a lifelong dream for Drew, who has been a pilot for over seven years. He expressed the sentiment that every airman treasures upon returning home: “For everybody to come back and see your family after spending a month, two months, some of us four months over there—there’s nothing like it.”

Gideon Verdin

With loved ones watching, Drew’s cousin, Jeni, spoke on behalf of the families gathered: “We want to welcome them all and say thank you so much for all that you do for us.”

In a particularly emotional moment, a proposal took place right on the tarmac, adding a special touch to the joyous scene.

Drew reflected on the support he receives from his family, especially during long deployments. “I couldn’t do it without the love and support of them,” he said. “They’re truly the backbone of every step that I take.”

TIFFANY SKIBA

When asked what was on his mind now that he was back, Drew grinned. “Time off! Halloween and Thanksgiving are just around the corner, and Packers on Sunday,” he added with a laugh.

“He’s amazing!” Jeni exclaimed, summing up her pride in her cousin’s service and resilience.

