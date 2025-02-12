MPS parent concerned after report released detailing lead hazards at Golda Meir School Lower Campus

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department's lead risk assessment of Golda Meir School Lower Campus found hazards in multiple areas, including hallways, a teacher's lounge and bathrooms.

Golda Meir Lower Campus is among the schools that public health officials are investigating after a student tested positive for lead poisoning, which was traced back to the school. Previously, MHD stated that they found little to no risk of lead exposure at the child's home.

Additionally, another child who tested positive for lead poisoning was tied to Kagel Elementary. The city is working on compiling a report for Kagel Elementary.

Health leaders released their report on Golda Meir Lower Campus on Tuesday. MHD included pictures showing deteriorating paint and conditions on multiple floors throughout the building.

Milwaukee Health Department The Milwaukee Health Department provided photos taken on January 10, 2025 to show deteriorating paint at a Golda Meir School Lower Campus basement bathroom. This picture was taken during MHD's initial walk-through and before MPS did lead renovation work. MHD confirmed the chipping paint contained lead during the first inspection.



"Some of the most critical findings are the dust wipe samples because that is the main avenue for children to be lead poisoned," said Deputy Commissioner Tyler Weber, who oversees the lead program at MHD.

Weber explained that eight lead risk assessors spent several hours at Golda Meir School testing everything from the paint to the water and soil. They found elevated levels in three wash sinks. The deputy commissioner described the inspection as "probably the biggest lead risk inspection we have ever done."

Watch: Health department release report details lead dangers at Golda Meir School Lower Campus

Health department released its report detailing lead hazards at Golda Meir School Lower Campus

Weber confirmed that in some areas, the dust lead level at the school was up to 16 times higher than what is recommended.

"Are the optimal cleaning practices in place? When you have dust wipe samples this high, you're not seeing that," Weber stated.

The city issued a health order for Milwaukee Public Schools to move quickly and conduct a deep clean. MHD acknowledged that lead cleaning is difficult but added that it is possible.

The department says MPS has been responsive.

"As long as MPS adheres to the requirements and the orders we issued earlier last week, it is safe for the students to be in the schools," Milwaukee's Commissioner of Health Mike Totoraitis told reporters.

"I think it's very eye-opening," Paije Thomas told TMJ4 News.

Thomas has a son who attends an MPS school. She is frustrated over the news surrounding Golda Meir School and what it could mean for other buildings that are not currently being inspected for lead issues.

"Whatever's in the dark always comes to light," Thomas said. "Every school should now be tested. There should be a team of people going around and making sure these things are safe for the children."

The health department says it does not have any indication of previous lead investigations at Golda Meir School Lower Campus.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error