Healing Milwaukee: Bread of Healing Clinic bridges gaps in healthcare for the uninsured

MILWAUKEE — In the heart of Milwaukee’s North Side, a lifeline exists for those who face the harsh reality of living without health insurance.

The Bread of Healing Clinic, housed within Cross Lutheran Church at 1821 N. 16th St., is far more than just a health care provider—it’s a sanctuary of hope, compassion, and healing for the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Dr. Barbara Horner-Ibler, one of the driving forces behind the clinic, described her motivation for creating this vital resource.

“The issue of having people without any access to health care was frustrating to me,” she said, reflecting on the gaps that leave so many behind.

With the closures of several Walgreens locations and the consolidation of hospital services in Milwaukee, the need for accessible health care has never been greater. The Bread of Healing Clinic has stepped up to fill this void by offering an impressive range of services.

“We’ve built a clinic that takes care of behavioral health, dental health, medical help. We provide medication, and with Aurora, we’re able to provide labs,” Dr. Horner-Ibler explained.

For those without insurance, the clinic provides essential care that might otherwise remain out of reach. Patients can receive cancer screenings, blood pressure monitoring, and basic lab work, ensuring that early detection and preventive care remain priorities.

TMJ4 Dr. Barbara Horner-Ibler



“We do screening labs, we do cancer screening, we do blood pressure monitoring,” Dr. Horner-Ibler emphasized.

This model of care is transformative for the community, offering an alternative to overcrowded emergency rooms and creating a healthier population. Dr. Horner-Ibler highlighted the broader impact of their work.

“It has really been quite revolutionary, and all of the hospital systems participate in it,” said Dr. Horner-Ibler.

The clinic’s mission is simple yet powerful: ensuring that Milwaukee’s most vulnerable residents don’t have to choose between food, rent, and life-saving medication.

“When you have to choose between food, rent, and medication, they’re not gonna get medication,” Dr. Horner-Ibler said. “That’s what we do here—we make sure they get their medication.”

Through partnerships with organizations like Kohl’s Healthy Families and Aurora, as well as the efforts of dedicated student volunteers, the Bread of Healing Clinic has expanded its reach.

They now operate three clinics across Milwaukee, bringing care to even more people in need. But their work isn’t done. Dr. Horner-Ibler made a heartfelt plea for additional support.

“We can’t do this alone. We need psychologists, masters in social work, program nurse practitioners, physicians, assistants, nurses. We need data entry people.”

For those who feel called to make a difference, this is your chance to be part of something transformative. By joining their mission, you can help uplift lives and strengthen the Milwaukee community.

To learn more about how you can volunteer or support the Bread of Healing Clinic, visit their website at www.breadofhealingclinic.org.

