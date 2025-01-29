'Healing is speaking out:' Survivor and police shed light on human trafficking in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Lisa is a testament to strength and hope.

"I'm grateful for every day to be here," Lisa told TMJ4 News.

Lisa shared harrowing details about how someone she knew pulled her into the world of human trafficking when she was a minor. It lasted for many years.

"It was very scary. You begged for food if you got food. I got down to about 68 pounds," Lisa recalled. "It was a blur. I was abused."

TMJ4 News Lisa, a Human trafficking survivor

Lisa says her first step in seeking help was after coworkers noticed something was wrong and reached out to her.

Now, Lisa works with the Sojourner Family Peace Center, sharing her story to support others. She opened up about her experience in light of Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

"Healing is speaking out against it and not accepting the shame. I'm not going to be ashamed," Lisa stressed.

Milwaukee Police data shows that reported human trafficking cases held steady with 35 in 2024 and another 35 in 2023.

Milwaukee Police

However, police and victim advocates say the crime is often underreported or goes unreported.

"These aren't quick one-and-done cases. They span over a course of several months or years," Detective Michael Walker explained.

TMJ4 News Detective Michael Walker, Milwaukee Police Department

Detective Walker works in MPD's Human Trafficking Unit.

He says that in Milwaukee, these crimes can span generations of families. The city's location on the I-94 corridor connecting Chicago, Minneapolis, and the Fox Cities is also a factor.

Watch: Survivor, police shed light on human trafficking in Milwaukee to raise awareness

Survivor and police shed light on human trafficking in Milwaukee to raise awareness

Walker stated that red flags of human trafficking include an imbalance of power and control. In public, that could be someone not having control over their money or actions.

There is a wide push for more dedicated resources and focused education across the community to help break the cycle.

"Many programs have lost funding, which means we lose task force members and advocates, as well as extra support for those we serve. And we need that," said Maria Rozek, victim advocate with MPD.

"I really don't want anyone to give up. I almost did," Lisa stressed.

You can reach the National Human Trafficking Hotline 24/7 at 1-888-373-7888. The service is confidential.

