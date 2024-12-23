'He was the rock of our family': Loved ones share grief over life lost in weekend crash

Family has identified 37-year-old Deshawn Gray as the driver killed after crashing into a county bus early Saturday morning.

It happened in the intersection of Oakland and Locust.

"It's still disbelief, it's still not real," said Gray's sister, Diedra Gray. "It's not real."

The idea of unexpectedly losing her big brother is still settling in for Diedra Gray and her family.

"We’re not taking it well at all," his sister shared. "Not just because of who he was, but literally within hours before, we buried my nephew, my sister’s son. And we got this news and it was unexpected."

Diedra Gray said her brother was first and foremost a family man, describing him as a wonderful uncle, cousin, son and husband.

Diedra Gray

Perhaps most importantly to Deshawn himself, he was a proud dad.

"He was an amazing father—outstanding father— to his three children. He has two boys and one girl. He loved to be with his kids."

The Gray family said they are a tight knit unit and gathered together on Sunday to share memories of Deshawn and what they'll miss most about him.

"He was our rock, he was the anchor to the entire family. I don't want anyone out here portraying him as a bad person because he was far from it."

Diedra told TMJ4 her family is always together for the holidays— navigating this one without her brother is something she wasn't prepared for.

"He brought people together. Everywhere he walked into, every room, he was loved."

As they deal with the loss of someone they loved so dearly, his family said they will be remembering Deshawn for his big heart and and even bigger impact on their lives.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip