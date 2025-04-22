'He was the best daddy': Family of 59-year-old Milwaukee man missing since 2024 mourns after remains found

MILWAUKEE — The search for a missing 59-year-old man, who disappeared after walking away from a group home in May 2024, has ended in tragedy.

Milwaukee police said the remains of Carvell Jennings were found near 35th and Mill on April 17, 2025, nearly a year after he was originally reported missing.

The location where his remains were found is just over 2 miles from where his family says he left his group home near 67th and Brentwood on May 12, 2024.

Photos: Ebony Jennings

On Tuesday, April 22, police confirmed the remains were those of Carvell and that his death is not suspicious at this time. They said they are searching the area again.

Carvell’s daughter, Ebony Jennings, told TMJ4’s Kaylee Staral that she is remembering him for his humor and his giving nature.

"My daddy was the most funny and giving person. He was good with his hands and self-sufficient! It’s only me, him, and my daughter, so he was extremely protective of my daughter and me,” Ebony said. “He loved to fish and help me with my cars. He was the best daddy and granddaddy."

Photos: Ebony Jennings

The family plans to hold a balloon release Sunday, April 27, at 1 p.m. at the location where his remains were found.

