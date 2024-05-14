MPD searching for critically missing 59-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a 59-year-old critically missing man.

Carvell Jennings was last seen around 4 p.m. near N. 67th St. & W. Brentwood Ave on Sunday, May 12., according to police.

Jennings is described as a 5'7 slim black man, with black and gray hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes, and a blue cap.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jennings, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error