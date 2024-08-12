'He loved his family, he loved his kids': Family remembers Milwaukee man killed in Sunday hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — 32-year-old Marcus Robinson was a father of four and a family man.

He died early Sunday morning after getting hit by a car at Water St. and Knapp St.

The driver never stopped.

"The car kept going, they never stopped. They never stopped," said a witness from the scene.

The witness, who asked to remain anonymous, was there early Sunday morning when the crash happened.

Family remembers Milwaukee man killed in Sunday hit-and-run

She told TMJ4's Mariam Mackar she saw the crash and ran to help Robinson as the driver sped off.

"I put my fingers on his neck and his pulse was faint and then it just went away, and right then and there I knew he was gone," said the witness. "I'm not okay at all witnessing something like that. And for the driver to keep going? That could be your loved one."

In Gloria Robinson's case, it was.

She's Marcus' mother who lives in Arkansas.

Mackar spoke to her on the phone Monday and asked her to tell us more about her son, Marcus.

"He loved his family, he loved his kids. He was the person that you could get along with, he was the go-to person that you could talk to about anything. He'd give you the shirt off his back if he could," said Robinson.

"It sounds like this is a really big loss for you," said Mackar.

"It is, it really is," his mother answered. "We're still in shock, it still feels unreal."

Now, his family is forced to remember all the best parts of their loved one as they mourn his loss.

"He was very genuine, he was a very funny person, he kept us laughing he kept us going. He loved to draw, he was a very good artist."

Police are still looking for the car involved in the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to police or Crime Stoppers.

