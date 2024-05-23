Watch Now
Hazmat crew at Milwaukee Police District 2; streets near 2nd & Lincoln blocked off

Posted at 8:42 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 21:42:37-04

MILWAUKEE — Streets are blocked off around Milwaukee Police District 2 because of a hazmat situation.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed its hazmat crew is at the scene and is "metering and monitoring the area."

Streets around 2nd Street and Lincoln Avenue are blocked off while MFD monitors the area.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department, but they did not provide any information.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated.

