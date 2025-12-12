Haunted holidays tour takes visitors behind the scenes at Milwaukee's Rave Eagles Ballroom

MILWAUKEE — The historic Rave Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee has become known for more than just its legendary concerts — it's also gained a reputation for paranormal activity that has caught the attention of both musicians and ghost hunters.

Rave/Eagles Club

The experiences range from hearing footsteps and children laughing to the sound of a woman singing when no one else is around.

Rave/Eagles Club

"We've had plenty of stories. Musicians seeing things, hearing things, footsteps, children laughing, a woman singing," said a tour guide at the venue.

The tour takes guests through restricted areas typically reserved for performers, including the main suite dressing room that has hosted virtually every major act to play the venue. The room features actual futons and walls covered in signatures from countless bands over the years.

Watch: Haunted holidays tour takes visitors behind the scenes at MKE’s Rave Eagles Ballroom

Behind the scenes of Haunted Holiday at The Rave and Eagles Club

One of the tour's most intriguing stops is the venue's swimming pool area, which has been identified as a paranormal hot spot. Tour guides often pause here to listen for unexplained sounds, though the ghostly activity doesn't always cooperate with scheduled tour times.

The Rave Eagles Ballroom has been a cornerstone of Milwaukee's music scene for decades, hosting everyone from emerging local acts to international superstars. The building's long history and countless performances may contribute to the reported supernatural experiences.

Rave/Eagles Club

Tour participants are encouraged to remain quiet in certain areas to potentially hear paranormal activity, though guides acknowledge that the spirits don't always make appearances during daytime tours.

The haunted holiday tours offer music fans a unique opportunity to see areas of the venue typically off-limits to the public while potentially experiencing something unexplained.

The tours begin on Wednesday, Dec. 17, and run through Sunday, Dec. 21.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip