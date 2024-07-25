Harley riders excited to descend on Milwaukee for annual 'Homecoming' weekend

This weekend, tens of thousands of Harley riders from across the country and around the world will descend on Milwaukee for the Harley Homecoming weekend.

Many of them will flock to the lakefront for festivities like concerts and more, but thousands will also head to Greenfield and the House of Harley. The local dealer is busy preparing their inventory and setting up their own festival in the suburbs.

Director of Business Development Mark McClain told me that dozens of vendors will be set up on their property to cater to not only Harley riders but anyone who stops by. The hope is to make this weekend in Milwaukee an annual event.

"The thought process behind this is to begin momentum and create the Milwaukee hometown event into what Harley would say is a legacy event. You have Sturgis in South Dakota, Laconia in the Northeast, Daytona in Florida. There is no reason why the hometown of Harley-Davidson shouldn't try and create that same momentum and enthusiasm here in our hometown," McClain said.

"Last year, for a major anniversary, we had upwards of 120,000-150,000 attendees. This year, we expect in excess of 75,000-80,000 at least," he added.

Jamie Rozzi, a rider from Vermont, said, "We're gonna go down there for those concerts and stuff like that. We are going to try to get the most experience that we can.

Rozzi said riding a Harley in the city it was created is "what every guy that owns a Harley dreams of. It's what we want to do. It's awesome. We're excited to meet other people."

In addition to meeting other riders, attendees can also see the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jelly Roll, and Hardy perform. You can get more information about all the festivities on Harley-Davidson's website.

