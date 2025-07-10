Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival begins Thursday

MILWAUKEE — The annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee starts Thursday with a kick-off party from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

Festival events will be held at both free and ticketed venues across the Milwaukee area Thursday through Saturday, including Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum, H-D Headquarters on Juneau Ave., Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls, and at local Harley-Davidson dealerships.

Ticket holders can experience the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival at Veterans Park beginning Friday.

Hank Williams Jr. will headline H-D Homecoming on Friday at Veterans Park. On Saturday, Chris Stapleton will headline the festival.

For more information on ticket sales, venues, entertainment, scheduled events and Harley-Davidson factory tours, visit HDHomecoming.com.

