Harley-Davidson Homecoming activities canceled due to tornado watch

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Homecoming activities planned for Friday night have been canceled.

Veterans Park is being evacuated due to severe weather approaching, bringing strong winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall. Those at the location are asked to head to the nearest exit.

