Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Harley-Davidson Homecoming activities canceled due to tornado watch

Harley-Davidson meets 3Q profit forecasts
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scott Olson
<p>MILWAUKEE, WI- SEPTEMBER 1: The headquarters of Harley-Davidson sits nearly empty September 1, 2003 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A four-day celebration of Harley-Davidson's 100th anniversary attracted an estimated 250,000 tourists to Milwaukee. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)</p>
Harley-Davidson meets 3Q profit forecasts
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Homecoming activities planned for Friday night have been canceled.

Veterans Park is being evacuated due to severe weather approaching, bringing strong winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall. Those at the location are asked to head to the nearest exit.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones