Harley-Davidson confirms end of annual Milwaukee Homecoming Festival

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival is coming to an end after a three-year run.

The event, known as "a celebration of music and moto-culture," drew tens of thousands of people to Veterans Park during its tenure, featuring chart-topping artists like Green Day, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Machine Gun Kelly, Jelly Roll, and Chris Stapleton.

Its peak turnout was in 2023 at over 130,000 attendees, but attendance dropped steadily in the years that followed: around 60,000 in 2024 and over 32,000 in 2025.

A media release specified, "The events formally associated with H-D Homecoming will now be incorporated into milestone anniversary celebrations."

This week, the company announced a new partnership with Milwaukee World Festival to sponsor the Fourth of July finale for Summerfest. This year, it'll mark America's 250th birthday.

The event will include a 20-minute fireworks show and a special admission promotion and a gate giveaway for the first 5,000 fans.

More details will be released at a later date.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip