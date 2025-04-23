Gunshots near Milwaukee high school soccer game force cancellation

MILWAUKEE — Gunshots were heard near Jimmy Banks Stadium Thursday evening during a girls varsity soccer match between Milwaukee King and Milwaukee Riverside high schools, forcing officials to cancel the game.

A parent in the stands sent TMJ4 video of the incident and reported hearing gunshots just after halftime, around 8 p.m., approximately one block west of the stadium.

Watch: A parent in the stands sent TMJ4 video of the incident

Viewer video captures sound of gunshots during MPS soccer game

Shortly after the gunfire, referees huddled together and made the decision to cancel the remainder of the game.

No injuries were reported, but both players and fans were understandably upset by the situation.

TMJ4 has reached out to both the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Public Schools for more information about the incident, which occurred near 44th and Fairmount.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip