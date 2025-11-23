Greenfield Police Department: Man dead after being hit by MCTS bus

GREENFIELD — A 61-year-old who was hit by a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus on Saturday night died from his injuries.

According to a release from the Greenfield Police Department, officers responded to South 56th Street and West Forest Home Avenue around 6:49 p.m. on Nov. 22 for a request for a welfare check of a man laying on the ground and not moving.

When the first officer arrived at the scene, he found a 61-year-old man in the roadway with a significant head injury and tried saving his life.

First responders then brought the man to Froedtert Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say they learned that the man was hit by an MCTS bus traveling east on West Forest Home Avenue.

The driver of the transit bus is a 55-year-old Milwaukee man who was not injured. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation into the cause of the crash.

According to the release, there were no reports of injuries from passengers on the bus.

The Greenfield Police Department says it is still investigating what caused the crash.

