Greenfield police ask for help finding missing, endangered 74-year-old man without medication

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing endangered 74-year-old man who has been without his necessary medications for several days.

Mark Ziegler was last seen at his Greenfield home on Wednesday evening, Nov. 5. He is a double leg amputee who uses an electric scooter to move and has not taken his necessary medication, police said.

Watch: Greenfield police ask for help finding missing, endangered 74-year-old man

His family was last in contact with him on Nov. 10, when he spoke with his son over the phone. His son told police he presumed his father was OK and at home at the time of their call.

Ziegler was supposed to attend dinner at The Cellar Pub and Grill the next evening but didn't show up.

Later that evening, when his daughter-in-law went to his home to organize his medicine and feed his cat, she noticed he was not home and would not answer her text messages, police said. She told police she assumed Ziegler was at the dinner and was unaware that he did not show up.

The next morning, multiple family members began realizing that Ziegler's phone was off and that he was not answering, which they found unusual, police said.

Ziegler's son and daughter-in-law again visited his home, finding him still not home and his vehicle missing. His daughter-in-law stated that his home was exactly as she had left it the other day and that his medications remained untouched on the counter.

Police said Ziegler takes necessary medications for kidney failure, heart disease and diabetes. He has no history of cognitive issues, mental health issues or depression.

Ziegler is described as being around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

His vehicle is a 2007 blue Chrysler with a handicap ramp and an electric scooter in the rear. The vehicle also has a "VIP" sticker above the Town and Country emblem on the tailgate. Ziegler uses a hand control system to operate his vehicle.

His license plate number is AUN9275.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenfield police at 414-761-5300.

