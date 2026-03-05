Greenfield man killed after fleeing U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Texas

KENT, Texas — Texas authorities say a Greenfield man was killed Wednesday morning after fleeing a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

An initial investigation shows the driver, identified as James Douglas McMillan, 33, of Greenfield, Wisconsin, fled the checkpoint after a drug-sniffing K-9 alerted to the vehicle and agents directed McMillan to pull over for a secondary search.

UPDATE: On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at around 10:30 a.m. CT, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Aircraft Operations Division (AOD) pilots were called to assist in a high-speed pursuit involving a vehicle that fled a U.S. Border Patrol… — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) March 4, 2026

During the pursuit, authorities say McMillan — the only person in the vehicle — began firing out the window at Texas Department of Public Safety troopers. DPS troopers then performed a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, and stopped the vehicle.

According to DPS, McMillan barricaded himself in the vehicle and eventually pointed a weapon at officers. Officers fired again, killing McMillan.

A witness traveling through the area captured video of the incident. Olivia Sigueros said she and her family were driving from El Paso to San Antonio when she noticed emergency lights in her rearview mirror.

"Originally, I thought, 'I'm getting pulled over,' and I'm internally panicking," Sigueros said. "As it got even closer, then that's when we kind of knew that something else was happening."

Sigueros said the pursuit passed her vehicle at high speed before traffic came to a stop near the scene.

"It looked like something out of a movie," she said.

Sigueros said she and other motorists got out of their vehicles as law enforcement officers surrounded the stopped car.

"You could see all of these agents or these law enforcement officers start drawing their weapons," she said. "And at that point you're like, oh my god, something major is happening."

Sigueros said she heard a loud explosion followed by gunfire.

"This loud, like, boom, just sort of like echoed in our area, and this cloud of smoke kind of came up, and there was then these multiple gunshots that went off," Sigueros said. "And then that's when everybody kind of ran back to their vehicles, because at that point, we now know, hey, this is a lot more serious than we had initially anticipated."

She estimated she was roughly 300 feet from the scene when the shooting occurred.

Sigueros said she and her family waited in traffic for approximately two and a half hours before being allowed to drive through the scene.

"You could see, unfortunately, the body covered," Sigueros said. "The shots on the vehicle. The vehicle was, like, totally, like, crashed, and so it was a very sad scene. It was very intense for sure."

No law enforcement officers or civilians were injured. Authorities say the vehicle McMillan was driving had been reported stolen in Arizona.

