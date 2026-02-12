GREENFIELD — Valentine's Day is this weekend, and while many people will be giving roses to their loved ones, few know that one of the world's most popular roses was invented right here in Milwaukee.

I recently sat down with Will Radler at his home in Greenfield to learn about his remarkable invention that has transformed gardens across the world.

Watch: Greenfield inventor shares story behind world-famous Knock Out rose

Greenfield inventor shares story behind world-famous Knock Out rose

"The Knock Out rose was my first invention that got on the market," Radler said.

What makes the Knock Out rose so special is the unique characteristics that set it apart from traditional roses.

"It's unlike any rose before it. It blooms more than any other rose. It's self-cleaning, and it blooms later in the season, probably than any other rose before it," Radler said.

While people exchange bouquets of roses for Valentine's Day as symbols of love and commitment, Radler sees a deeper meaning in his creation.

"They give a bouquet of roses out, and it lasts for a week. Maybe a little bit longer, but if you plant a bush, it can last for years. The original plant of Knock Out is 30-some years old," Radler said.

Radler's journey began when he was just 9 years old and discovered his love for flowers and planting roses. However, he never imagined where that childhood passion would lead him.

Kidd O'Shea

"Absolutely not. My biggest dream was that I would have a few roses that might be introduced to the market. I just never thought they'd be this popular," Radler said.

The Knock Out rose has become one of the most successful rose varieties ever created, bringing beauty and lasting love to gardens worldwide - a fitting legacy for a flower associated with romance.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip