Greenfield house engulfed in flames displaces residents Sunday

GREENFIELD, Wis. — A house in Greenfield became engulfed in flames Sunday and became structurally unsound, according to the Greenfield Fire Department.

The fire began in an attached garage at the home on S. 121st St. and after consuming that portion of the structure, it spread.

GFD needed to call in help from Franklin, Greendale, West Allis, Wauwatosa and Milwaukee Fire Departments to quash the flames throughout the house.

There were no injuries in the fire and it took about two hours for authorities to put out, according to the GFD.

Residents of the home were displaced due to the fire. GFD is investigating what started the fire.

