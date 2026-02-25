Greendale workers reflect ahead of Let’s Talk Greendale

As part of the Let’s Talk Greendale series, community members are hearing directly from the people who know the village best — the employees and business leaders who help shape it.

Today’s event runs from 8 to 10 a.m. at Dia y Noche, offering residents a chance to discuss the village’s future over coffee and conversation.

For many who work in Greendale, their jobs represent more than a paycheck — they’re part of the community’s identity. Several say it’s the people, the support and the small-town feel that have kept them invested for years.

A place to stay

Eric Johnson has lived in Greendale for a decade and says he doesn’t plan on leaving.

“It’s just such a quaint and quiet little town that doesn’t exist anywhere else in my opinion,” Johnson said.

Johnson lives in one of the village’s original homes and says he plans to stay “forever.” He works at National Bakery & Deli, a longtime staple in the community.

“The people are really friendly and a lot of them seem to know each other,” Johnson said. “Even when it’s crazy busy, if they see you hustling, they go easy on you.”

He says that same support extends across local businesses.

Businesses supporting businesses

Miranda Allard, an employee at Serendipity Boutique Marketplace, says collaboration between shops is part of what makes the village unique.

“People will go to one location and get recommended to come here, and then we’ll recommend them to go to Ricardo’s Pizza or Joey Gerard’s,” Allard said.

Allard says Greendale has preserved its history while continuing to evolve.

“Everything points to the history of the place. Going to Joey Gerard’s, you’ll see a ton of photos of old celebrities who have gone there,” she said.

Creating space for conversation

For Allison Rogers, hosting Let’s Talk Greendale at Dia y Noche is personal.

Rogers grew up in Greendale, just like her family, and is now raising her own children in the village. As general manager of Dia y Noche, she and her family wanted to create a space where neighbors can gather, celebrate culture and feel connected.

She says she values the village’s close-knit feel and community events, but also hopes to see continued growth that supports young families.

“We've always been big on supporting the community and giving back to the community, so I thought it was a no-brainer,” Rogers said.

Rogers says opening the restaurant’s doors for the event felt like a natural way to bring people together — offering neighbors a place to share their thoughts and grab a cup of coffee while they do.

Let’s Talk Greendale begins at 8 a.m. at Dia y Noche and is open to anyone who wants to join the conversation. That address is 6601 Northway, Greendale, WI 53129.

